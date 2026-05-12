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State Senator Working on Legislation to Legalize Medical Marijuana

Republican Senator Mike Bohacek said he has started working on legislation for 2027 that would legalize marijuana for medical use.

Published on May 12, 2026

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INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana state lawmaker is working on legislation for 2027 that would legalize marijuana for medical use.

In a news release from Indiana State Senator Mike Bohacek (R-Michiana Shores), he said he has begun work on legislation to legalize medical marijuana in the Hoosier State. This comes after the federal government reclassified the drug in April.

The proposed legislation would establish parameters for medical marijuana use, including a tax rate and distribution policy. It would also update impairment laws and create training for police to identify marijuana-related impairment.

“I intend to include plenty of parameters around the implementation and use of medical marijuana to ensure it’s being properly regulated and distributed by Hoosier healthcare professionals,” Bohacek said in a press release. “There are plenty of benefits medical marijuana can have, not only in a healthcare capacity, but also on our economy.”

Sen. Mike Bohacek
Indiana State Senator Mike Bohacek (R-Michiana Shores)

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun has previously said he was open to legalizing medical cannabis, pending the approval of law enforcement. Sen. Bohacek believes there is potential to bring in millions of dollars annually in tax revenue with this proposal.

“Indiana has already allowed the sale of delta-8 THC and other similar cannabinoids, so creating a tax policy is a logical next step in expanding the use of THC products,” said Bohacek.

While the governor has expressed openness to legislation regarding the legalization of marijuana, Bohacek said the state would also need to consider a feasible marijuana policy that would be the most helpful to Hoosiers and the economy.

“The use of medical marijuana has been proven to be beneficial for some medical disorders and could help people throughout the state who are suffering find some relief,” he added. “While the legislation I plan to propose would legalize the use of medical marijuana, it would not take away from the safety standards that would need to be established to keep Hoosiers safe.”

The legislation Bohacek has in mind would not legalize the use of recreational marijuana. The state’s current laws regarding marijuana use would remain in place, with some adjustments to include those who may have medical exemptions.

State Senator Working on Legislation to Legalize Medical Marijuana was originally published on wibc.com

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