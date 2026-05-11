Listen Live
Close
Local

Carmel City Employee Put on Leave After Viral Video Release

An employee with the city of Carmel is on administrative leave after a video went viral showing an assault in downtown Indianapolis.

Published on May 11, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

INDIANAPOLIS — A Carmel city employee was placed on administrative leave after a video went viral depicting an alleged assault in downtown Indianapolis.

A spokesperson for the city of Carmel told FOX59/CBS4 that an administrator has been placed on leave without pay on Friday following a pending investigation.

The incident, captured on camera and posted Thursday afternoon, depicts a man confronting two individuals for shouting “free Palestine” at a large group walking across Massachusetts Avenue.

The man can then be seen punching one of the individuals over seven times in the head while the other records the incident. The man then walked away and back towards the large group across the street.

The spokesperson affirms the city of Carmel is “committed to a thorough and impartial review of the matter.”

A police report was filed with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. FOX59/CBS4 has reached out to IMPD and has not heard back at this time.

Carmel City Employee Put on Leave After Viral Video Release was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
2026 Billboard Women In Music
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Victoria Monét Graduates Culinary School With Highest Honors in Plant-Based Arts

5 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: May 11, 2026

All News  |  Chase Iseghohi

Radio One Job Opportunity – Promotions Assistant

Local  |  Staff

IMPD: Officer Shot on Indy’s North Side

14 Items
Entertainment  |  Sammy Approved

13 Black TV Moms Who Raised Us Even If They Weren’t Ours

Local  |  FOX 59

Carmel City Employee Put on Leave After Viral Video Release

Local  |  Jarett Lewis

‘Put Your Guns Down’: IMPD Chief’s Message After Police Shooting

20 Items
News  |  Tron Snow

Sean Duffy Slammed For New "Tone Deaf" Family Reality Show

Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Police Pursuit on I-65 Near Greenwood Ends in Chain-Reaction Crash

20 Items
Music  |  Keenan Higgins

Billboard? Babies? Bet! Our Favorite Super Moms Of Music

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close