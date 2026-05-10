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Michael Jackson Biopic Projected to Reach 570 Million

Michael Box Office Passes Nearly Unheard-Of Milestone In Week 3 While Conquering An All-Time Chart

Published on May 10, 2026

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'Michael' Movie
Source: Glen Wilson/Courtesy of Lionsgate / Glen Wilson/Courtesy of Lionsgate

Michael Box Office Passes Nearly Unheard-Of Milestone In Week 3 While Conquering An All-Time Chart

The Michael Jackson biopic “Michael” starring Jaafar Jackson has had a record-breaking box office debut, earning $97.2 million domestically. Despite controversy over its handling of allegations against Jackson, the film has shown strong audience retention. Lionsgate projects the film will reach a global box office total of $570 million by its third weekend, making it the second music biopic to surpass $500 million worldwide and the top music biopic in North America. Stay tuned for more box office updates. Source: https://screenrant.com/michael-2026-movie-box-office-500-million-global-milestone/

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