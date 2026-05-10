Source: Chynna M. Keys / Made N Chynna Photography

Childish Gambino Explains How He Felt About Critics After Negative Reviews on His First Album

Childish Gambino reflects on the harsh criticism he received from Pitchfork for his debut album “Camp,” receiving a low score of 1.6 out of 10. Despite the negative review, Gambino sees it as a blessing and embraces the idea that all publicity is good publicity. He acknowledges the business aspect of music criticism and believes that critics often have preconceived notions about artists. Gambino calls out the specific writer of the Pitchfork review and expresses frustration with critics who approach music with a closed mind. Source: https://www.vice.com/en/article/childish-gambino-explains-how-he-felt-about-critics-after-negative-reviews-on-his-first-album/