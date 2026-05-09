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The Fumble: NBA Playoffs Takeaways, Stefon Diggs Found Not Guilty

The Fumble: NBA Playoffs Round 1 Takeaways, Stefon Diggs Found Not Guilty & More

Breaking down the biggest news in sports culture from the week.

Published on May 9, 2026

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Round 1 of the NBA playoffs is in the books, and The Fumble cohosts Rodney Rikai and Samaria Terry are breaking down their takeaways and predictions.

Samaria’s worried about Cade Cunningham’s Detroit Pistons making their way back from a 3-1 deficit to defeat the Orlando Magic. Because now they’ll need his teammates to rise to the occasion in the current series against the Cleveland Cavaliers. They’re up 2-0 for now, but the next couple of games will be in Cleveland.

As for Rodney, he’s heaping praise on Tyrese Maxey, who’s been elite this postseason.

“This is going to sound crazy, but I think Tyrese Maxey solidified himself as a top 10 player in the NBA,” Rodney said. “And at the guard position, to have a guy this dynamic who is that fast, you cannot keep him out of the paint. Three-point shots coming off the high screen and roll. And I’m really impressed with his evolution. I cannot believe that this is what his career has evolved into. He is spectacular.”

Other big sports-adjacent news was Stefon Diggs being found not guilty of assaulting his former chef.

Rodney is relieved for Diggs, but wonders if he’d benefit from a more peaceful approach.

“It felt good in the moment for me to see somebody be exonerated for something that it appears that they did not do. I also thought to myself, ‘Yo, Stefon, there’s a lot going on in his orbit.’ And some people thrive in chaos. Obviously, he’s had a phenomenal NFL career by every benchmark of human success. He’s done incredibly well for himself, and maybe that’s propelled him to have the career that he’s had. But what if there’s a scenario in which he could be even greater if he simplified the happenings in his life? That’s where my brain went.”

As for this week’s guest, we spoke with 10-year NFL veteran and Pro Bowler Mitch Morse about the Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini controversy and his experiences playing with Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.

The Fumble: NBA Playoffs Round 1 Takeaways, Stefon Diggs Found Not Guilty & More was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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