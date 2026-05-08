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FBI Supervisor Arrested in Indy on Sexual Battery

It’s not immediately clear what brought Healy to Indianapolis

Published on May 8, 2026

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Tim Healy
Source: fbi.gov / fbi.gov

INDIANAPOLIS — An FBI supervisory special agent based in Virginia recently got arrested in Indianapolis on a sexual battery charge. 

Law enforcement sources identified the man as Timothy C. Healy. He was booked into the Marion County Jail.

Information posted on the FBI website says Healy oversees FBI crisis negotiation programs, responds to high-risk situations, and helps lead suicide prevention and crisis response training.

It’s not immediately clear what brought Healy to Indianapolis. A well-placed source said Healy posted bail and is no longer in custody.

WIBC reached out to the FBI’s national press office for comment, but the agency declined. This story is still developing.

FBI Supervisor Arrested in Indy on Sexual Battery was originally published on wibc.com

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