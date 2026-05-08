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Kendrick Lamar Celebrates Two Years of Success

Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ Reaches Two-Year Mark as Impact Continues to Shape Hip-Hop

Published on May 7, 2026

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Kendrick Lamar GNX Cover
Source: Dave Free / Dave Free c/o pgLang

Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ Reaches Two-Year Mark as Impact Continues to Shape Hip-Hop

Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us” celebrated its second anniversary this week, reigniting discussions about its impact on hip-hop. The track, released during a feud with Drake in May 2024, topped the Billboard Hot 100 and won Song of the Year at the GRAMMYs. The song marked a shift in modern rap feuds, with Metro Boomin noting how the internet intensified conflicts. Despite legal battles and controversies, Lamar’s upcoming album “Iceman” is highly anticipated, with comparisons to the iconic diss track “Ether.” Source: https://wild941.com/2026/05/06/kendrick-lamars-not-like-us-reaches-two-year-mark-as-impact-continues-to-shape-hip-hop/

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