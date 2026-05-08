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There’s yet another wrinkle in the sordid saga of Jeffrey Epstein after a federal judge unsealed an alleged suicide note written by Epstein ahead of an unsuccessful suicide attempt in July 2019.

According to the New York Times, Epstein’s cellmate, Nicholas Tartaglione, allegedly found the note in a graphic novel after Epstein’s failed suicide attempt. U.S. District Judge Kenneth Karas in White Plains, New York, ordered the note unsealed at the Times’ request.

“They investigated me for month – found NOTHING!!! It is a treat to be able to choose one’s time to say goodbye. Watcha want me to do — Bust out cryin!! NO FUN – NOT WORTH IT!!” the note reads.

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This feels less like a suicide note and more like discarded lyrics from Drake’s upcoming album, but I digress.

The Times notes that while it hasn’t independently verified the document, it does include several phrases that appear multiple times in the emails released through the Epstein files, including “bust out cryin.” Having read a solid chunk of the emails myself, I can say the note shares Epstein’s strange sentence structure and optional use of grammar.

CNN reports that the note came to light last year after Tartaglione was interviewed by influencer and writer Jessica Reed Kraus. “Jeffrey Epstein tried killing himself when he was in the cell with me. I woke up, I brought him back with CPR. And to prove this point, Jeffrey Epstein wrote a suicide note,” Tartaglione said in the interview. The two briefly shared a cell at a Manhattan federal jail while Epstein awaited trial for child sex trafficking charges, and Tartaglione, a former police officer, was in jail awaiting trial for a quadruple murder related to drug money.

The circumstances of Jeffrey Epstein’s death have been debated from the moment he died. An unproven conspiracy theory quickly took root that Epstein was actually murdered due to the information he had on high-profile individuals who may have engaged in Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking ring. Security lapses at the jail where Epstein was held only intensified the speculation over how Epstein died.

Due to the widespread belief that Epstein didn’t kill himself, the Department of Justice was actually happy for once over a document related to Epstein being unsealed.

“There appears to be a strong public interest in the circumstances surrounding Epstein’s death as described in the unsealing motion. That said, because the Government has no knowledge as to … the accuracy of the factual narrative described in the unsealing motion, the Government defers to the court,” the department wrote to Karas on Monday, indicating that it too didn’t know if the letter was legitimate.

You might be wondering why the note wasn’t released along with the millions of documents in the Epstein files. Well, that’s because it wasn’t in the Epstein files. According to AP, Epstein was found on the floor of his cell breathing heavily with a strip of bedsheet around his neck. Epstein told officers that he didn’t try to kill himself and that he believed Tartaglione tried to kill him. The chronology included in the unsealed files reveals that Tartaglione told his lawyers about the note only a few days after the purported suicide attempt. Tartaglione gave the note to his lawyers to protect himself if Epstein accused him of attempted murder.

Will this do anything to silence the folks who believe Epstein didn’t kill himself? Probably not, especially since no credible agency has been able to verify the letter’s authorship.

SEE ALSO:

Megyn Kelly Questions Whether Epstein Is A Pedophile



Epstein Emails Released By House Dems Implicate Donald Trump





Federal Judge Unseals What’s Alleged To Be Jeffrey Epstein’s Suicide Note was originally published on newsone.com