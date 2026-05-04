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Mike Epps Gets Exclusive Access to The Jacksons’ Childhood Home in Gary

It is not every day you see a moment that blends humor, history, and real emotion but that is exactly what happened when Mike Epps made a meaningful stop in Gary.

While in the area for the We Them Ones Tour, Epps took time to visit one of the most important landmarks in music history the childhood home of the The Jackson 5.

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Located at 2300 Jackson Street, the modest home is where greatness began. It is the same house where Michael Jackson and his brothers built the foundation that would later change music forever.

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In videos circulating on Instagram and Facebook from late April 2026, Epps is seen walking around the property, taking it all in.



Epps did not just stop by for a quick photo. He leaned into the moment.

During his visit, he paid tribute to the Jackson family, even playfully imitating Joe Jackson while standing outside the home. But beyond the humor, there was a deeper tone.

You could hear it in his words and see it in his body language.

At one point, he reflected on the significance of the space, calling it a “had to go see Michael” moment that hit differently because of where he was standing.



The Jackson home is small. Simple. Easy to overlook if you did not know the story.

But that is what makes it powerful.

This is where discipline was built. Where talent was sharpened. Where a global legacy started. The journey from that house to international superstardom is one of the greatest stories in music history.

And for someone like Mike Epps, who also represents Indiana on a national stage, the visit felt personal.



There is something special about artists coming back to spaces like this.

It reminds people that greatness can come from anywhere including right here in the Midwest.

From Gary to the world, the Jackson family changed the sound of music forever.



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