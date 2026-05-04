Listen Live
Close
Local

State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Wabash County

Published on May 4, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indiana State Police
Source: Indiana State Police

State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Wabash County

WABASH COUNTY, Ind.–A young person from Laketon was killed earlier this week in a crash that happened on Wabash County.

In a news release sent out on Friday, State Police Sergeant Steven Glass said the crash happened on County Road 700 West just south of County Road 850 north shortly after 6 pm on Wednesday.

Police believe 19-year-old Jonathan T. Patton was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Caprice southbound on County Road 700 West when it left the roadway and hit a tree.

“A juvenile passenger was pronounced deceased at the crash scene by the Wabash County Coroner’s Office. Mr. Patton was flown by air to an area hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” said Glass.

He says the investigation is ongoing, but there are some things to consider.

“At this time, the consumption of intoxicants and excessive speed are suspected of contributing to this crash. The family of the deceased has been notified,” said Glass.

Master Trooper Jeremy Perez was the responding trooper on this, but he was also assisted at the scene by members of the Indiana State Police Peru District, Wabash County Sheriff’s Office, Roann Volunteer Fire Department, Wabash County EMA, and the Wabash County Coroner’s Office.

State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Wabash County was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
We Them One's Comedy Tour - Atlanta, GA
Entertainment  |  Chase Iseghohi

Mike Epps Gets Exclusive Access to The Jacksons’ Childhood Home in Gary

2 Items
News  |  Martin Berrios

50 Cent Faces Lawsuit From Ex-Staffer Alleging Retaliation & Harassment

Local  |  John Herrick

Fentanyl Dealer Sentenced to Prison For Overdose Death of Indianapolis Woman

20 Items
Music  |  Keenan Higgins

B-Side Bangers: Usher

Politics  |  Zack Linly

House Speaker Mike Johnson Is Having A Rough Go Of It Amid GOP Collapse

News  |  Tron Snow

Fugees’ Pras Michael Begins 14 Year Prison Bid For Money Laundering & Fraud Charges

Local  |  Staff

IU Football Team Will Go to White House in May to Celebrate National Title

Politics  |  Zack Linly

Trump Says All Presidents Should Be Forced To Take Cognitive Tests

2 Items
Entertainment  |  Sammy Approved

What’s Black On Netflix This May & The Lineup Is Exciting 

Local  |  John Herrick

State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Wabash County

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close