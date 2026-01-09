Mike Epps Clearing the Air on Club Shay Shay

The Mike Epps We Them Ones Comedy Tour is rooted in growth, mentorship, and clarity, and that message came through loud and clear during his recent appearance on Club Shay Shay.

Clearing the Air on Club Shay Shay

During the conversation with Shannon Sharpe, Mike Epps addressed what many fans believed was real tension between the two. However, he explained that it was never actual beef. Instead, it stemmed from pride, miscommunication, and the internet amplifying moments that didn’t need to grow legs. Once the noise died down, both men were able to see the situation clearly and move forward with respect.

That honesty resonated, especially in a culture where misunderstandings often turn into viral narratives. Rather than leaning into drama, Mike chose reflection and accountability, showing that growth looks good at every stage.

Why the We Them Ones Tour Matters

That same mindset is exactly why the Mike Epps We Them Ones Comedy Tour exists. For Mike, this tour isn’t just about laughs. It’s about legacy. He’s focused on creating space for emerging comedians, offering guidance, and opening doors that were once closed to him early in his career.

Instead of competition, the tour emphasizes community. Instead of ego, it highlights mentorship. As a result, the next generation gets a real shot, not just a moment.

Indy’s WTLC Comedy Search Is Here

Right here in Indianapolis, that mission comes to life through the WTLC Comedy Search, kicking off January 12. Local comedians have the opportunity to submit a one-minute comedy clip by January 23 at wtlcfm.com. One standout talent will earn the chance to open for Mike Epps on the We Them Ones Comedy Tour.

That’s not just exposure. That’s a career-changing moment.

From clearing the air on Club Shay Shay to pouring back into the culture, Mike Epps is proving that growth, grace, and giving back are the real punchlines. And for Indy comics, this could be the moment that changes everything.

