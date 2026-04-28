Allyson Felix’s Legacy, By the Numbers — Inside The Career Of America’s Most Decorated Track Star

Source: Steph Chambers / Getty

If you know anything about women in sports, you know Allyson Felix is not the one to play with on a track. The sprinting icon has spent two decades cementing her name in history. Just when we thought she had closed that chapter for good, she is lacing back up her shoes. Read on to learn more about the legendary track star as we revisit her historic career inside.

At 40 years old, Felix is coming out of retirement with her eyes set on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games. She describes her return as a “live experiment in human potential.” But before we get into that, let us take a moment to properly honor everything this woman has already built.

Felix is a seven-time Olympic gold medalist who holds 11 Olympic medals total, making her the most decorated American track and field athlete in history. She first stepped onto the Olympic stage as an 18-year-old at the 2004 Athens Games, becoming the youngest Olympic medalist in an individual track race in 24 years when she took silver in the 200 meters. That was just the beginning.

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According to Today, Over five Olympic appearances spanning Athens, Beijing, London, Rio and Tokyo, Felix stacked gold, silver and bronze across both individual events and relays. Her final Olympic medal count landed at 11, broken down as seven golds, three silvers and one bronze. On the World Championships stage, she added a staggering 20 medals and 14 gold medals at biennial World Outdoor Championships, including 200-meter gold in 2005, 2007 and 2009.