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T.I. Samples His Own Classic on “Let Em Know” and Fans Are Catching It

T.I. showcases his legacy by sampling his own hit song “Big Things Poppin Do It” on his latest track “Let Em Know.” The Atlanta rapper collaborates with Pharrell Williams to give the song a fresh and updated feel while still paying homage to the original record. By sampling his own music, T.I. demonstrates confidence in his work and creates a deeper connection for fans. This move highlights how artists can stay relevant by building on their past successes rather than starting over, showing a new approach to sampling in hip hop. Source: https://blackamericaweb.com/2026/04/25/t-i-samples-let-em-know/