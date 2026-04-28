Source: Lionsgate Pictures / Lionsgate Pictures

Michael Jackson biopic revives American ideal of earned greatness

Director Antoine Fuqua’s new biopic, Michael, offers a glimpse into the era when Michael Jackson reigned as the King of Pop, showcasing his tenacious discipline, imagination, and talent that captivated Americans across demographic divides. The film portrays Jackson’s upbringing under the stern tutelage of his father, Joseph Jackson, and his journey to artistic independence and superstardom. Fuqua effectively captures Jackson’s revolutionary impact on dance and pop music, highlighting his relentless hard work and ambition to break barriers on merit. Michael celebrates Jackson’s legacy as a black artist who transcended racial categories to become a global icon, embodying a more unified popular culture of the past. Source: https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/restoring-america/community-family/4544355/michael-movie-revives-american-ideal-earned-greatness