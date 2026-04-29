Listen Live
Close
Local

Banks: Political Violence Over Mainstream Democrat Party

Banks: Political Violence Took Over Mainstream Democrat Party

Indiana Republican Senator Jim Banks isn't holding back after the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday.

Published on April 29, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Jim Banks
Source: WISH-TV

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Indiana Republican Senator Jim Banks isn’t holding back after the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday.

Banks calls the second indictment of former FBI Director James Comey justified. He says a 2025 social media post from Comey, which used the slang “8647,” a term for getting rid of someone, was a direct threat.

“Comey deserves to be indicted for a lot of reasons,” Banks said to Fox’s America Reports on Tuesday. “He totally abused his power. The way that he used that power against President Trump had drastic and negative effects on this country. Everyone knows what that post meant. He knew what that meant as well, and he should be held accountable for it.”

Banks is also hitting back at what he calls “disgusting” skepticism. He pointed to Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett, who questioned on social media if the assassination attempt was fake. Banks says that kind of talk isn’t just coming from the “fringe” anymore.

“It’s uncalled for Jasmine Crockett or Hakeem Jeffries last week saying that it’s an all-out war against Republicans and the President,” Banks said. “Even Barack Obama on Sunday minimizing it, even after the manifesto was public…. saying, we don’t know if this was a direct threat or attack on President Trump, when everyone knew that that’s exactly what it was. One in seven Americans believe that violence in this country is okay to advance a political cause… that mindset has taken over the Democrat Party.”

Banks is also backing a $400 million plan for a new White House ballroom, arguing it’s a project that future presidents will use and appreciate.

Banks: Political Violence Took Over Mainstream Democrat Party was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
18 Items
All News  |  Chase Iseghohi

15 Black Actors Who Have Played Superheroes

News  |  Weso

Jim Jones Puts Lowe’s Manager On Blast After Police Called On Him

2 Items
News  |  Martin Berrios

Michael Jackson Biopic Moonwalks To Record-Setting $217M Global Opening

9 Items
Crime  |  J. Bachelor

Locked Up: 8 Podcasters Who Landed Behind Bars

Local  |  John Herrick

Center Grove Student Raises Money for Riley Hospital for Children While Running

10 Items
News  |  Renuka Bajpai

10 Dangerous Intersections in Indiana

Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Gov. Braun Says IN AI Will Grow Jobs and Wages

Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Trees Down, Damage in Johnson County Following Severe Storms

12 Items
Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

She Has Her People: Black Women Rally Hard for Megan Thee Stallion After Clay Thompson Split

Local  |  WISH-TV

Two Tornadoes in Morgan County, One in Jackson County

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close