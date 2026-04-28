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Gov. Braun Highlights Skilled Trades and Apprenticeships

On Monday, Indiana Governor Mike Braun emphasized the importance of skilled trade training, apprenticeships, supporting the state's future growth, etc.

Published on April 27, 2026

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Mike Braun at the capitol
Source: PHOTO: Mike Braun on Twitter

INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday, Indiana Governor Mike Braun visited the Central Midwest Carpenters during National Apprenticeship Week.

During his visit, Braun emphasized the importance of skilled trade training, apprenticeships, supporting the state’s future growth, etc.

“Indiana needs more skilled tradespeople, and workforce development is a top priority for this administration,” Braun said. “Apprenticeships give Hoosiers the opportunity to earn while they learn, build real skills, and step into strong careers. We’re making sure more young people know they can build a great future in the trades.”

The Central Midwest Carpenters Union represents more than 37,000 workers across Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky. Their training programs are a key part of the state’s effort to fill high-demand jobs, especially as Indiana rolls out new programs like “Power Up Indiana” and a revamped high school diploma system focused on on-the-job training.

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Following the tour, the conversation shifted from construction to the gas pump. When asked if he would extend the state’s current gas tax holiday, Braun said he is leaning toward an extension. He noted that with the ongoing conflict in Iran, he doesn’t expect market dynamics to shift much before the current holiday expires on May 8.

Gov. Braun Highlights Skilled Trades and Apprenticeships was originally published on wibc.com

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