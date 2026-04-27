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Kevin Hart's Journey from Soul Plane to Stardom

Kevin Hart Recalls Thinking ‘Soul Plane’ Would Be His First Mainstream Hit

Published on April 27, 2026

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Kevin Hart At FX premier
Source: (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage) / (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

Kevin Hart Recalls Thinking ‘Soul Plane’ Would Be His First Mainstream Hit

Kevin Hart reflects on his film Soul Plane, which was intended to be his big break in Hollywood but ended up being a hood classic due to production challenges. Despite the film’s underperformance, Hart’s standup shows propelled his career forward. He recently announced a new audiobook, Kids Make Me Angry, which explores his experiences as a father over the past two decades. The project is set to be released on June 4. Source: https://www.complex.com/pop-culture/a/treyalston/kevin-hart-soul-plane-movie-hit

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