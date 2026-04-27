Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Method Man Returns in A Different World Series

Class In Session! Method Man Joins ‘A Different World’ Reboot, Production Wraps On First Season

Published on April 27, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

TLC Salt N Pepa
Method Man as Davis Maclean in Power Book II: Ghost'
Source: Starz / Starz

Class In Session! Method Man Joins ‘A Different World’ Reboot, Production Wraps On First Season

Method Man will join the cast of the A Different World reboot on Netflix as Coach Coles, alongside returning cast members Karen Malina White and Ajai Sanders. Tichina Arnold and Raven Goodwin will also join the cast, with original cast members set to return. The first season has wrapped production, and the reboot will feature 10 episodes with the same essence that made the original show a classic. Fans are eagerly anticipating the return to Hillman College for a new generation of viewers. Source: https://bossip.com/4554232/method-man-a-different-world-reboot/

More from 106.7 WTLC
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
74th NBA All-Star Game
Entertainment  |  JC

Kevin Hart Recalls Thinking ‘Soul Plane’ Would Be His First Mainstream Hit

Method Man & Jason Mitchell
Entertainment  |  JC

Class In Session! Method Man Joins ‘A Different World’ Reboot, Production Wraps On First Season

Babyface
17 Items
All News  |  Chase Iseghohi

Top 15 Black Leaders From Indiana Who Changed History

Local  |  WISH-TV's Gregg Montgomery

Longtime Indy Councilor Bill Schneider Jr. Dies at 92

7 Items
Movies  |  Nia Noelle

Six Little Known Facts About Michael Jackson According to the Biopic

Sports  |  Team CASSIUS

The Fumble: Debating The NBA’s Concussion Protocol, Angel Reese Former Teammate Drama, & More

Local  |  Staff

18-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies in 2-Vehicle Crash in Dearborn County

Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Enhanced Storm Risk for Western, Central Indiana on Monday

17 Items
News  |  Tron Snow

Candace Owens The Latest Recipient of Donald Trump’s Racist “Low IQ” Insult

Celebrity  |  imannmilner

Kandi Koated Klapback: Kandi Burruss Seemingly Reveals Reason For Divorce, Tells ‘Cheat-ee Pablo’ Todd Tucker To ‘Stop Playing Victim’

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close