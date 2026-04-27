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Longtime Indy Councilor Bill Schneider Jr. Dies at 92

Bill Schneider Jr. was one of the first Republicans elected to the Indianapolis City-County Council following the implementation of Unigov.

Published on April 27, 2026

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Bill Schneider Jr.
Bill Schneider Jr. (Source: Flanner Buchanan Funeral Home)

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the first Republicans elected to the Indianapolis City-County Council following the implementation of Unigov, Bill Schneider Jr. died Wednesday, a funeral home said in an announcement issued Friday night. He was 92.

In 1965, Schneider founded Mister Ice of Indianapolis, which continues to sell, lease, and service ice machines and refrigeration units for restaurants, hotels, and health care facilities from a facility off Hague Road at East 88th Street.

He served as a Marion County commissioner from 1968 to 1971, and represented the north side of Indianapolis as a City-County councilor from 1971 to 1999. In 1970, the Indiana legislature created Unigov to consolidate city and county governments. During his time in public office, Schneider may have been best known for his consistent “no” votes on tax increases. When Schneider left office in 1999, his son was elected to succeed him, and Scott Schneider served eight years.

William George Schneider was born Feb. 21, 1934, in Falmouth, an unincorporated, east-central Indiana community that straddles the border of Fayette and Rush counties.

Schneider is survived by his wife of 70 years, Patricia Schneider; four children, 12 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Flanner Buchanan funeral home, 1306 Broad Ripple Ave., and 10-11 a.m. Thursday at Christ the King Catholic Church, 5884 Crittenden Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow Thursday’s visitation at the church.

Longtime Indy Councilor Bill Schneider Jr. Dies at 92 was originally published on wibc.com

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