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Dwayne Johnson film Fighting With My Family to be made into stage musical

“Fighting With My Family”, the 2019 film based on the true story of British pro wrestler Paige, is being adapted into a stage musical. The project is a collaboration between Dwayne Johnson’s production company and Tilted Musicals. The musical will explore themes of family, community, and belonging, with a soundtrack composed by Miranda Cooper and Nick Coler. The adaptation aims to reach new audiences and is set to have its first public performances in 2027. Dwayne Johnson expressed excitement for the project, noting the emotional storytelling and connection with live audiences inherent in wrestling. Source: https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cew77rdzer8o