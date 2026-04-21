Listen Live
Close
The Fix

Barack And Michelle Obama's Higher Ground Enters New Era

Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions Moves Into a New Era

Higher Ground Productions Netflix deal is ending as Barack and Michelle Obama shift their company to independent operations across multiple studios in 2026.

Published on April 21, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

TLC Salt N Pepa
The 2026 NBA All-Star Game
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

The Higher Ground Productions Netflix deal is officially entering a new chapter as Barack and Michelle Obama’s media company prepares to operate independently across multiple platforms.

Higher Ground Productions confirmed a strategic shift following the expiration of its first-look agreement with Netflixlater in 2026. Former President Barack Obama shared the update during the HistoryTalks event in Philadelphia on April 18, 2026.

And this move signals growth, not goodbye.

The Higher Ground Productions Netflix deal helped define the company’s early success, but now the focus is expansion and flexibility. Instead of working exclusively with one streaming partner, Higher Ground will develop and sell projects across a wider slate of studios.

That includes ongoing relationships with HBO, Apple TV+, Amazon Studios, FX, Disney, and CBS Studios.

Importantly, the transition does not end the partnership with Netflix. Existing projects already in development will continue under their current agreements.

Since launching in 2018, Higher Ground has built an impressive legacy. The Higher Ground Productions Netflix deal era produced over 20 projects, including award-winning titles like American FactoryRustinFatherhood, and Leave the World Behind. The company has earned multiple Academy Award nominations and several Emmy wins along the way.

Now, the expansion goes beyond traditional screen storytelling.

Higher Ground is also moving into theater and audio. Recent projects include a Broadway revival of Proof and the podcast IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson, reflecting a broader creative vision.

This next phase is about reach, ownership, and storytelling without limits.

And if the first chapter was about building credibility, this one is about building a media ecosystem designed to last.

LISTEN LIVE | Sunday – Friday 10am – 3pm

RELATED | Stories

Mary J. Blige Reflects on Painful Burger King Commercial Controversy

Aliyah Boston Secures Historic Contract, Redefining WNBA Pay

The Exhale podcast – Your Body Speaks Before You

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
13 Items
Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

Usher & Chris Brown Tour Sends Fans Into Meme Meltdown — Here Are The Funniest Reactions

68th GRAMMY Awards - Premiere Ceremony
17 Items
All News  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

15 Sexy Photos from Kehlani That Prove She’s a Style Icon

News  |  Weso

Rick Ross Speaks On Drake Fallout, “Homie Got A Lot Of Issues”

106.7 WTLC 1x1 logo
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Pick The Playlist

11 Items
Entertainment  |  Kya Kelly

10 Artists Prince Actually Respected (And Even Admired)

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close