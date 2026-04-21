Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

The Higher Ground Productions Netflix deal is officially entering a new chapter as Barack and Michelle Obama’s media company prepares to operate independently across multiple platforms.

Higher Ground Productions confirmed a strategic shift following the expiration of its first-look agreement with Netflixlater in 2026. Former President Barack Obama shared the update during the HistoryTalks event in Philadelphia on April 18, 2026.

And this move signals growth, not goodbye.

The Higher Ground Productions Netflix deal helped define the company’s early success, but now the focus is expansion and flexibility. Instead of working exclusively with one streaming partner, Higher Ground will develop and sell projects across a wider slate of studios.

That includes ongoing relationships with HBO, Apple TV+, Amazon Studios, FX, Disney, and CBS Studios.

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Importantly, the transition does not end the partnership with Netflix. Existing projects already in development will continue under their current agreements.

Since launching in 2018, Higher Ground has built an impressive legacy. The Higher Ground Productions Netflix deal era produced over 20 projects, including award-winning titles like American Factory, Rustin, Fatherhood, and Leave the World Behind. The company has earned multiple Academy Award nominations and several Emmy wins along the way.

Now, the expansion goes beyond traditional screen storytelling.

Higher Ground is also moving into theater and audio. Recent projects include a Broadway revival of Proof and the podcast IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson, reflecting a broader creative vision.

This next phase is about reach, ownership, and storytelling without limits.

And if the first chapter was about building credibility, this one is about building a media ecosystem designed to last.

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