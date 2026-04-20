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RHOA’s K Michelle reveals the real reason she got illegal butt injections

During a recent episode of RHOA, K Michelle revealed that she would need reconstructive surgery due to complications from illegal butt injections she received over 10 years ago. After experiencing leaking implants during a performance, she was diagnosed with an infection that required further surgery. K Michelle expressed regret, stating that getting the injections was the worst thing she ever did to herself. She had already undergone four surgeries and two blood transfusions by 2018 as a result of the illegal silicone injections. Despite knowing the injections were illegal, she was influenced by a favorite rapper who had undergone the procedure. Source: https://thetab.com/realityshrine/2026/04/20/rhoas-k-michelle-reveals-the-real-reason-she-got-illegal-butt-injections