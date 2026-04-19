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Cardi B Sets Sights on Spanish Album Next

Published on April 19, 2026

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Cardi B ASCAP Headshot
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Cardi B Sets Sights on Spanish Album Next

Cardi B has announced plans to release an all-Spanish album following her next project. During a tour stop in Charlotte, North Carolina, she shared her intention to tap into the Spanish market for her next album. This idea has been previously discussed, with Cardi B polling her fans on Instagram in 2024 about the possibility of a Spanish album. The album would showcase Cardi B’s background and potentially expand her audience to the Spanish-speaking market. Source: https://hot969boston.com/2026/04/15/cardi-b-sets-sights-on-spanish-album-next

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