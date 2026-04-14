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Celebrities Who Opened Up About Rehab & Recovery

15 Celebrities Who Opened Up About Rehab & Recovery

Conversations around addiction and recovery have steadily shifted in recent years. Check out a list of celebrities who opened up about rehab.

Published on April 14, 2026

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  • Celebrities speaking openly about rehab experiences helps destigmatize addiction and mental health issues.
Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Bad Boys: Ride Or Die" - Arrivals
Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Conversations around mental health, addiction, and recovery have steadily shifted in recent years. More public figures are choosing transparency over silence. Read on for a list of celebrities who have opened up about going to rehab inside.

In the case of Britney Spears, renewed public interest in her past has sparked more thoughtful discussions about healing under public pressure. While Spears has long been a fixture in headlines, coverage from outlets like the BBC has reframed her story to focus on autonomy, wellness, and the importance of support systems. According to a recent report from BBC News, Spears admitted herself to rehab after being arrested for driving under the influence.

Spears’ journey is part of a larger cultural shift. Addiction is increasingly understood as a health issue rather than a personal failure. Celebrities speaking openly about rehab have played a key role in that shift, offering visibility to experiences that were once hidden behind stigma.

For many, recovery is not linear. Demi Lovato has been candid about relapse and sobriety, emphasizing in interviews with The New York Times that healing takes time. Lamar Odom has similarly shared how rehab became a turning point after his near-fatal overdose, as covered.

Actors like Jamie Lee Curtis and John Stamos offer long-term perspectives on sobriety. Curtis has maintained decades of recovery. CNN reports that Stamos has credited rehab with helping him rebuild his life. Meanwhile, Jessica Simpson and Jada Pinkett Smith have used their platforms to speak honestly about addiction, trauma, and accountability, reinforcing that healing is both personal and possible.

Together, these stories reflect resilience rather than scandal. They show that choosing help is a powerful step forward, not a sign of failure.

Keep scrolling to see the celebrities who opened up about their journeys through rehabilitation.

15 Celebrities Who Have Opened Up About Going To Rehab

Britney Spears

Britney Spears Concert
Source: Clasos/CON / Getty

Spears has been candid about prioritizing her mental health, with her recent rehab stay framed as a personal and proactive choice.

Lamar Odom

'Unbreakable Bond' Personal Appearance With Khloe Kardashian Odom And Lamar Odom
Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Odom has spoken about his struggles with substance abuse and a near-fatal overdose, crediting rehab as a turning point. 

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Reportedly Went On Date With 'Bachelorette' Contestant & These Pics Prove He's Worth All The Dates
Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Lovato entered rehab at 18 and has continued to share her recovery journey, including multiple treatment stays and advocacy work.

John Stamos

World Premiere Of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" - Arrivals
Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Sought treatment and credits it with helping him reset his life.

Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson
Source: Al Pereira / Getty

Simpson has openly discussed her sobriety journey, revealing she sought help after recognizing unhealthy patterns.

Jada Pinkett Smith

Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Bad Boys: Ride Or Die" - Arrivals
Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Pinkett Smith has shared past struggles with addiction and emphasized healing through self-awareness and support.

Jamie Lee Curtis

"Freakier Friday" UK Premiere - Special Access Arrivals
Source: Stuart C. Wilson / Getty

Curtis has been vocal about overcoming opioid addiction and has maintained long-term sobriety after treatment.

Ben Affleck

The Accountant 2/CinemaCon Assets
Source: Eric Charbonneau / Amazon MGM Studios

Entered rehab multiple times and speaks about recovery as ongoing.

Robert Downey Jr.

US-CINEMA-ORPHAN
Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

Downey’s recovery journey is often cited as one of Hollywood’s most notable comebacks after rehab.

Drew Barrymore

Ringside At 'Mayweather VS Pacquiao' Presented By SHOWTIME PPV And HBO PPV
Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Barrymore entered rehab as a child and has since spoken about growing up in the spotlight while navigating addiction.

Selena Gomez

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - June 26, 2024
Source: PG/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Gomez has sought treatment for both physical and mental health, including anxiety and depression.

Zac Efron

Zac Efron
Source: Splash / Splash News

Efron has discussed entering rehab to address substance use early in his career.

Lucy Hale

AD Celebrates Design Making A Difference
Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

Hale has shared her sobriety journey and how seeking help reshaped her life.

Keith Urban

CRS 2026 - Team MCA At The Ryman
Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

Urban entered rehab with the support of loved ones and has remained open about maintaining sobriety.

Elton John

Glastonbury Festival 2023 - Day 5
Source: Jim Dyson / Getty

John has long been an advocate for recovery after overcoming addiction through treatment.

These stories highlight a common thread. Rehab is not an endpoint. It is part of a larger journey toward healing. By speaking openly, these celebrities are helping shift the narrative from shame to support. They are reminding fans that seeking help is not a weakness but a powerful step forward.

RELATED: 15 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Veterans [Gallery]

15 Celebrities Who Opened Up About Rehab & Recovery was originally published on globalgrind.com

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