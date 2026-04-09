Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

K. Michelle Says Her R. Kelly Romance Could Put ‘Everybody’ In Jail

Singer K. Michelle opened up about her romantic relationship with R. Kelly during an appearance on BET’s The Jason Lee Show. She credited Kelly with shaping her music career but also admitted to being in love with him. K. Michelle expressed her belief that those around Kelly should be held accountable for enabling his behavior, including singer Sparkle. She hinted at having more to say on the matter, suggesting that if she speaks out, “everybody is going to jail.” Kelly is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence for racketeering and sex trafficking charges. Source: https://www.complex.com/pop-culture/a/bernadette-giacomazzo/k-michelle-admits-r-kelly-relationship