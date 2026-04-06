Marvin Sapp’s New Wife Speaks Out After Lavish Wedding Criticism

Marvin Sapp's private wedding reflects his journey of healing and moving forward after his first wife's passing.

Sapp's new wife, Dr. La'Boris Cole, addresses criticism and affirms their commitment to ministry and family.

Sapp's music and transparency about loss have resonated with many, inspiring themes of perseverance and faith.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Gospel singer and pastor Marvin Sapp is stepping into a new season of life, both personally and spiritually, following his recent marriage to Dr. La’Boris Cole. The couple exchanged vows during a private ceremony in Texas, marking a fresh chapter for the award winning artist who has spent years balancing ministry, music, and family.

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The wedding took place on March 20, 2026, at The Chosen Vessel, the church where Sapp serves as senior pastor. The ceremony was described as intimate and meaningful, attended by close friends and family members who gathered to celebrate the couple’s union. According to Sapp, the couple intentionally kept their plans private, quietly preparing for the big day for more than a year.

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“We wanted something sacred and intimate,” he shared when speaking about the ceremony. “This moment reflects faith, healing and the grace of new beginnings.”

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News of the wedding quickly spread, surprising many supporters across the gospel community. While social media filled with congratulatory messages from fans and followers, the celebration also sparked criticism from some online voices who questioned the scale and style of the event.

In response, Dr. La’Boris Cole publicly addressed the conversation, making it clear that she fully supports her husband and stands confidently in her new role. During a recent statement, she emphasized that Marvin Sapp does not rely on outside funds for personal matters and has no intention of misusing church resources.

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Her message carried a strong tone of loyalty and reassurance, leaving little room for misunderstanding. Many supporters viewed her words as a powerful moment of unity, signaling that she is stepping into her role as First Lady with confidence and purpose.

For longtime followers of Sapp’s ministry, the marriage represents more than just a celebration. It also reflects healing after years of personal loss. In 2010, Sapp faced one of the most difficult seasons of his life when his first wife, MaLinda Sapp, passed away following a battle with cancer. The loss deeply impacted him and his family, leaving him to navigate grief while continuing to lead in ministry and raise their children.

Over the years, Sapp has spoken openly about the challenges of that season, often sharing how his faith carried him through moments of uncertainty and heartbreak. His transparency about loss resonated with many listeners who found comfort in his story and music.

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Throughout his career, Sapp has remained a major influence in gospel music. His hit song “Never Would Have Made It” became a global anthem of encouragement, played in churches and homes around the world. The song’s message of perseverance continues to reflect the journey he has lived.

Now, with Dr. La’Boris Cole by his side, Sapp appears focused on building a new foundation rooted in faith, love, and partnership. Their marriage has sparked conversations across social media, but for many supporters, the bigger message is about growth and moving forward after hardship.

As the couple settles into this new chapter, their story continues to highlight themes that have defined Sapp’s ministry for decades: faith, resilience, and the promise of new beginnings.



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Marvin Sapp’s New Wife Speaks Out After Lavish Wedding Criticism was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com