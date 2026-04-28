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George Gumbs Jr.: From Walk-On To Colts Rookie

The former Florida defensive end recently joined the show to celebrate his draft day experience and share exactly what he plans to bring to the Colts' community.

Published on April 28, 2026

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George Gumbs Jr.: From Walk-On To Colts Rookie

The journey to the NFL is rarely a straight line, and for Indianapolis Colts fifth-round pick George Gumbs Jr., it is a story of empowering voices and undeniable grit.

The former Florida defensive end recently joined the show to celebrate his draft day experience and share exactly what he plans to bring to the Colts’ community.

Gumbs’ path is a true testament to the power of hard work.

He started his college career as a walk-on wide receiver at Northern Illinois.

After transitioning to tight end and eventually finding his home at defensive end, he earned a spot in the SEC before getting the call from Indianapolis.

RELATED | Colts Round 5, Pick 156 Recap: Florida Defensive End George Gumbs Jr.

Waiting for his name on draft day was stressful, but the emotional payoff was well worth the wait.

When asked about his playing style, Gumbs describes himself as a violent, high-effort player.

He relies on relentless hustle to make plays, a mindset he plans to bring to the Colts’ defensive line.

He is incredibly eager to learn from established veterans like DeForest Buckner and fellow rookie Laiatu Latu, seeing this diverse room as the perfect place to elevate his game.

Of course, we had to ask the Chicago native about his city’s ultimate culinary debate.

Gumbs confidently declared Harold’s Chicken—specifically the Hyde Park location—as his top spot, proving he stays culturally connected to his roots.

We are excited to welcome George Gumbs Jr. to our community.

His inclusive journey from a walk-on to an NFL rookie is exactly the kind of relentless spirit we love to celebrate.

George Gumbs Jr.: From Walk-On To Colts Rookie was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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