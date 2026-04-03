9 Bill Bellamy TV Shows and Movies You Must Watch
10 Bill Bellamy TV Shows and Movies You Must Watch
If you grew up on 90s and early 2000s Black entertainment, then Bill Bellamy is a name you definitely recognize. From stand-up comedy to iconic movie roles and hosting gigs, Bellamy helped shape a whole era of culture, humor, and storytelling.
Here are 9 must-watch TV shows and movies that showcase his range and impact:
1. Love Jones (1997)
Bellamy plays Hollywood in this classic Black romance film starring Larenz Tate and Nia Long. His comedic timing adds balance to one of the most beloved love stories in Black cinema.
2. How to Be a Player (1997)
This is prime Bill Bellamy. He stars as a smooth-talking ladies’ man trying to juggle multiple women at once. A true 90s cult classic.
3. Any Given Sunday (1999)
Directed by Oliver Stone, this football drama features Bellamy alongside Jamie Foxx and Al Pacino. He plays wide receiver Jimmy Sanderson.
4. The Brothers (2001)
A staple in Black film culture, this movie dives into love, commitment, and friendship among four men navigating relationships.
5. Fastlane (2002–2003)
A high-energy action series where Bellamy plays Detective Deaqon Hayes. Think flashy cars, undercover missions, and early-2000s style.
6. Last Comic Standing (Host role)
Bellamy stepped into hosting, bringing charisma and humor while spotlighting rising comedians.
8. Insecure (Guest Appearance)
Created by Issa Rae, Bellamy pops up in this modern Black classic, showing he can still connect with new generations.
9. MTV Jams / MTV Hosting Era
Before everything else, Bellamy was THAT guy on MTV. His personality helped define 90s hip-hop media culture.
Bill Bellamy is more than just a comedian, he’s a cultural bridge between generations. From classic Black films like Love Jones to hosting on MTV and appearing in modern shows, his career shows consistency, charisma, and evolution. If you’re building your watchlist, this is a perfect place to start.
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