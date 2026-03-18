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Bill Bellamy Says He Passed on Dating Janet Jackson: ‘I Fumbled’

Bill Bellamy reflects on a missed opportunity for romance with Janet Jackson in the ’90s, citing their close friendship as the reason he never pursued a relationship. Despite undeniable chemistry and flirtation, Bellamy chose not to cross the line out of respect for their friendship. He fondly recalls Jackson’s iconic look during the janet. era and the scale of her superstar status, which inspired him in his own career aspirations. The two never dated but maintained a playful dynamic, with Bellamy admitting to feeling a genuine attraction to the pop icon. Source: https://www.complex.com/pop-culture/a/bernadette-giacomazzo/bill-bellamy-janet-jackson-dating