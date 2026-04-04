Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Digital

South Beach’s Goodtime Hotel, Backed by Pharrell Williams, Hit With $150M Foreclosure Lawsuit

The Goodtime Hotel in South Beach, Miami, is facing a $150 million foreclosure lawsuit filed by CMMT, alleging the owner defaulted on a loan. The hotel, once promoted as a catalyst for revitalizing Washington Avenue, has struggled to meet expectations amid leveling tourism. Legal disputes between developers and lenders have escalated, with claims of missed payments and financial responsibility. The surrounding area’s vacancies have hindered retail tenant attraction and sustainability, despite zoning changes to encourage redevelopment. Source: https://afrotech.com/goodtime-hotel-south-beach-miami-foreclosure