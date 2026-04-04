Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Pharrell Williams Faces Foreclosure with Goodtime Hotel

South Beach’s Goodtime Hotel, Backed by Pharrell Williams, Hit With $150M Foreclosure Lawsuit

Published on April 4, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Pharrell - Astroworld Festival 2019
Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Digital

South Beach’s Goodtime Hotel, Backed by Pharrell Williams, Hit With $150M Foreclosure Lawsuit

The Goodtime Hotel in South Beach, Miami, is facing a $150 million foreclosure lawsuit filed by CMMT, alleging the owner defaulted on a loan. The hotel, once promoted as a catalyst for revitalizing Washington Avenue, has struggled to meet expectations amid leveling tourism. Legal disputes between developers and lenders have escalated, with claims of missed payments and financial responsibility. The surrounding area’s vacancies have hindered retail tenant attraction and sustainability, despite zoning changes to encourage redevelopment. Source: https://afrotech.com/goodtime-hotel-south-beach-miami-foreclosure

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Sports  |  tonyapendleton

Angel Reese Reveals The Dream HBCU She Wanted To Attend

Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Arsenal Tech Titans Gain Benefits from Mental Resets

Pharrell - Astroworld Festival 2019
Entertainment  |  JC

South Beach’s Goodtime Hotel, Backed by Pharrell Williams, Hit With $150M Foreclosure Lawsuit

Simone Party - Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, this radio veteran
Celebrity  |  Nick Cottongim

Simone Party – 106.7 WTLCFM

1:05
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Latto Reveals Pregnancy with ‘Big Mama’ Album Cover and New Video

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close