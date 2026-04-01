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Howard University Launches Course Inspired by Cardi B

Howard University Launches Course Inspired by Cardi B’s Business and Cultural Impact

Howard University launches a Cardi B course exploring music business, branding, and cultural impact through her album rollout and career strategy.

Published on April 1, 2026

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Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour - New York
Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

The Howard University Cardi B course is a bold move in education, and friend, it is giving real-world learning at its finest.

Starting in Fall 2026, Howard University will offer a three credit elective titled “The Cardi B: Am I The Drama? The Art, Production, Marketing and Cultural Impact.” Housed within the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts, the course is part of the university’s Hip Hop Studies minor.

And this is not just theory. It is strategy in motion.

The course uses Cardi B’s album rollout for Am I The Drama? as a real-time case study, giving students a front row seat to how a global brand is built and sustained.

Here is what students can expect.

They will break down the business strategy behind the album’s No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200. They will also gain insight through a partnership with the Warner Music and Blavatnik Center for Music Business, creating opportunities for mentorship and direct industry access.

But it does not stop there.

The Howard University Cardi B course also takes a deeper cultural lens. Students will explore branding, media strategy, and Hip Hop feminism, examining how Black women navigate influence, power, and public scrutiny in today’s industry.

This is where culture meets curriculum.

The Howard University Cardi B course reflects a shift in how institutions are preparing the next generation. It recognizes that artists like Cardi B are not just entertainers. They are case studies in business, branding, and cultural leadership.

And honestly, that lesson feels right on time.

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