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Tamika Catchings Joins WNBA As Prominent Analyst

Tamika Catchings Steps Into National Spotlight as WNBA Analyst

ndiana Fever legend Tamika Catchings joins USA Network’s WNBA broadcast team as a game analyst during a historic media deal.

Published on March 30, 2026

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2025 Women's Sports Foundation's Annual Salute To Women In Sports
Source: Stephanie Augello / Getty

The Tamika Catchings USA Network WNBA analyst era is here—and it’s a full-circle moment for one of Indiana’s greatest.

Tamika Catchings, a legend of the Indiana Fever, has officially joined the USA Network WNBA broadcast team as a game analyst. This move is part of a groundbreaking 11-year media rights deal bringing expanded national coverage to women’s basketball, including regular-season games, playoffs, and the WNBA Finals.

A New Chapter in the Game

The Network WNBA analyst role places her alongside respected play-by-play voices Kate Scott and Meghan McPeak, bringing her insight and experience directly to fans across the country.

And it doesn’t stop there.

She’ll also reunite with former Tennessee Lady Volunteers teammate Chamique Holdsclaw, who joins the network as a studio analyst. That chemistry? Already built.

From the Court to the Camera

Before stepping into this national spotlight, Catchings sharpened her voice as an analyst with ESPN’s SEC Network. Now, the USA Network WNBA analyst opportunity elevates her platform—allowing her to shape how the game is seen, understood, and celebrated.

Still Rooted in Indiana

Earlier this year, Catchings also rejoined Pacers Sports & Entertainment as an ambassador, supporting business and community initiatives for the Indiana Fever, Indiana Pacers, and Noblesville Boom.

Translation? She’s still pouring into the city that loves her right back.

The Takeaway

The Tamika Catchings USA Network WNBA analyst move is bigger than a career transition—it’s legacy in motion.

Because when you’ve done the work on the court, the next step is making sure the world understands the game through your lens.

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