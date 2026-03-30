Listen Live
Close
All News

Dr. Karri Bryant Blocked Husband To Set Standard

Dr. Karri Bryant Says She Blocked Her Husband to Set the Standard

Dr. Karri Bryant shares how setting firm boundaries early in her relationship with Pastor Jamal Bryant led to growth, accountability, and marriage.

Published on March 30, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

57th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

The Dr Karri Bryant relationship boundaries story is a masterclass in knowing your worth and moving accordingly.

Dr. Karri Bryant recently shared that she once blocked her now-husband, Pastor Jamal Bryant, early in their relationship when she felt her needs weren’t being met.

Yes… blocked.

The Power of “No”

The Dr Karri Bryant relationship boundaries moment started with a decision to cut off access—completely. That meant no texts, no casual communication, no emotional energy. The only line left open? Church-related matters.

Her reasoning was clear: if someone isn’t ready for the full package, they don’t get the benefits.

And honestly, that’s a word.

Standards Over Situations

Dr. Karri explained that she felt Jamal wasn’t used to being told “no,” and more importantly, wasn’t showing up in the way she required for a partnership. Instead of over-explaining or negotiating her needs, she chose action.

Because as she put it—when people still have access, they often continue the same behavior.

The Dr Karri Bryant relationship boundaries approach wasn’t about punishment. It was about alignment.

When Boundaries Create Change

That decision created a shift.

The couple now shares that this moment was a turning point in their relationship. It introduced accountability and made space for growth, ultimately leading to marriage and a stronger foundation.

The Takeaway

The Dr Karri Bryant relationship boundaries story reminds us that boundaries aren’t about pushing people away—they’re about calling the right energy in.

And in true Karen Vaughn fashion, it’s simple: don’t be afraid to protect your peace, stand on your standards, and let your actions speak before your words ever have to.

LISTEN LIVE | Sunday – Friday 10am – 3pm

RELATED | Stories

Chilli Speaks Out After Backlash Over Social Media Controversy

Busta Rhymes Reflects on His Dream Collaboration with Janet Jackson

The Exhale podcast – Your Body Speaks Before You 

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Sky soul
Events  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

TLC & Salt-N-Pepa with En Vogue

Sky Soul
Events  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Sky Soul Festival

News  |  paige.boyd

Pinky Cole Wins Legal Battle Over Wrongful Home Seizure

4 Items
Entertainment  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Juvenile Releases Highly Anticipated Album 'Boiling Point'

An Evening Under The Stars for Lovers & Friends - Stockbridge, GA
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Tank vs. Tyrese Verzuz Set for a “For The Ladies” Showdown

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close