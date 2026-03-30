Busta Rhymes Reflects on His Dream Collaboration with Janet Jackson

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The Busta Rhymes Janet Jackson Whats It Gonna Be story is a reminder that some dreams are worth the wait—and the investment.

In a recent reflection, Busta Rhymes opened up about creating his 1999 hit “What’s It Gonna Be?!” with Janet Jackson, calling it a full-circle moment after nearly a decade of pursuing the collaboration.

A 10-Year Vision

The Busta Rhymes Janet Jackson Whats It Gonna Be story started long before the track ever hit the charts. Busta shared that working with Janet was always a goal—one he stayed committed to for years.

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And when it finally happened? He described her as “immaculate,” setting the tone for a collaboration that would become one of the most memorable moments of his career.

A Video That Changed the Game

Let’s talk about that visual.

Directed by Hype Williams, the futuristic, sci-fi-inspired video pushed boundaries with its bold, latex-heavy aesthetic and cinematic feel. With a price tag of $2.4 million, it became one of the most expensive music videos of its time.

And it looked every bit of it.

The “Whats It Gonna Be” story isn’t just about music—it’s about vision, creativity, and taking risks that pay off.

A Hit That Stood the Test of Time

The track soared to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, solidifying its place in late ‘90s music culture. But surprisingly, despite its success, the two didn’t perform it together live… until 2023.

Yes, 25 years later.

The Takeaway

The Busta Rhymes Janet Jackson Whats It Gonna Be story shows us that timing is everything.

Because sometimes, the moment you’ve been waiting for doesn’t just arrive—it evolves into something even bigger than you imagined.

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