Erica Campbell Reveals Why “Shackles” Almost Didn’t Happen

Source: We TV Press / We TV Press

The Mary Mary Shackles song story is a reminder that sometimes the very thing you question becomes the breakthrough you didn’t see coming.

In recent interviews, Erica Campbell opened up about how she and her sister, Tina Campbell, almost passed on their now-iconic hit “Shackles (Praise You).” At the time, the duo—known as Mary Mary—worried the song felt too urban and leaned more R&B than traditional gospel.

When Faith Meets Fear

The Mary Mary Shackles song story begins with hesitation.

Producer Warryn Campbell introduced the track as part of their early demo while they were still seeking a record deal. But instead of immediate excitement, there was concern. The sound felt different—fresh, yes—but also outside of what gospel music typically embraced at the time.

And let’s be honest… stepping outside the box isn’t always easy, especially when expectations are loud.

Pushing Past the Noise

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The sisters also faced criticism from within the church community. Some felt the song didn’t reflect traditional gospel roots. But Erica made a defining decision—she wasn’t going to let outside opinions limit their purpose.

That shift? It changed everything.

The Mary Mary Shackles song story became less about fitting in and more about reaching people—across cultures, across lifestyles, and across musical boundaries.

A Defining Moment in Gospel

What almost didn’t happen turned into a global movement.

“Shackles (Praise You)” went on to become a platinum-selling hit, breaking into the top 10 on R&B charts and helping redefine contemporary gospel music in the early 2000s.

The Takeaway

The Mary Mary Shackles song story reminds us that purpose doesn’t always sound like tradition—and that’s okay.

Sometimes, your calling will stretch the room… and still fill it at the same time.

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