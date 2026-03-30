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HBCU ALL-STAR Game Experience

INDIANAPOLIS — At the 5th Annual HBCU All-Star Game Experience, organizers are bringing together student-athletes, civic leaders, and community advocates for a social justice-focused event in downtown Indianapolis.

The Social Justice & Civil Rights Luncheon and Panel Discussion is scheduled for Saturday, April 4, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Madam Walker Legacy Center on Indiana Avenue.

The event will focus on the intersection of sports, equity, and social change, with organizers aiming to inspire civic engagement and community leadership among attendees. Participants will include HBCU student-athletes, coaches, and local leaders.

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Two panel discussions are planned. The first will center on civic engagement, public safety, and police accountability, examining how voting, public policy, and community involvement shape law enforcement practices and justice systems. The second panel will focus on youth, education, and workforce development, highlighting ways to expand opportunities and strengthen career pathways for the next generation.

Organizers say the luncheon is designed to go beyond conversation and encourage action, using the influence of HBCUs to promote leadership and long-term community impact.

In addition to the discussions, Indianapolis teen DJ Reese Rayford will provide live entertainment. She has performed at several prominent venues across the city and is also scheduled to appear during other HBCU All-Star Game weekend events.

The luncheon is free and open to the public, though registration is encouraged. The event is part of a broader series of activities tied to the HBCU All-Star Game, which takes place during college basketball’s championship weekend and highlights talent from Historically Black Colleges and Universities while promoting education, economic empowerment, and social impact.

The event will focus on the intersection of sports, equity, and social change, with organizers aiming to inspire civic engagement and community leadership among attendees. Participants will include HBCU student-athletes, coaches, and local leaders.

Two panel discussions are planned. The first will center on civic engagement, public safety, and police accountability, examining how voting, public policy, and community involvement shape law enforcement practices and justice systems. The second panel will focus on youth, education, and workforce development, highlighting ways to expand opportunities and strengthen career pathways for the next generation.

Organizers say the luncheon is designed to go beyond conversation and encourage action, using the influence of HBCUs to promote leadership and long-term community impact.

In addition to the discussions, Indianapolis teen DJ Reese Rayford will provide live entertainment. She has performed at several prominent venues across the city and is also scheduled to appear during other HBCU All-Star Game weekend events.

The luncheon is free and open to the public, though registration is encouraged. The event is part of a broader series of activities tied to the HBCU All-Star Game, which takes place during college basketball’s championship weekend and highlights talent from Historically Black Colleges and Universities while promoting education, economic empowerment, and social impact.

HBCU ALL-STAR Game Experience was originally published on wibc.com