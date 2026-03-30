STATEWIDE — Soldiers from the Indiana National Guard have returned home after a four-month mission in Washington, D.C.

The 300 soldiers were part of the “D.C. Safe and Beautiful” mission to enhance safety in the nation’s capital. They supported local law enforcement as part of a specialized National Guard Response Force.

Indiana Governor Mike Braun commended the soldiers for their efforts while in D.C. and said he’s grateful that these heroes were able to return home to their families.

“I’m incredibly proud of these Hoosier Soldiers and Airmen who answered the call to serve,” said Gov. Mike Braun. “Their work made a real difference, helping reduce crime, restore confidence, and strengthen public safety in our nation’s capital.”

The soldiers were trained in de-escalation and crowd management and were mainly from units in Bloomington and Gary.

Indiana National Guard Troops Return Home Following D.C. Security Mission was originally published on wibc.com