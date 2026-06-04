15 Times Hip-Hop Flipped Peabo Bryson's Classics
15 Times Hip-Hop Flipped Peabo Bryson's Classics
The music community is mourning the loss of R&B legend Peabo Bryson, who passed away from stroke complications on June 2, at the age of 75.
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If you grew up in the 90s and later, then you probably know him mostly as the smooth voice behind a pair of Disney classics (the theme from Beauty and the Beast, and “A Whole New World” from Aladdin). If you ask your parents and grandparents, then they would tell you that he was one of the icons of Soul music, crafting hits like “If Ever You’re In My Arms Again,” “Can You Stop The Rain,” and “Tonight, I Celebrate My Love” with Roberta Flack.
His brand of smooth vocals and passionate compositions has made Peabo Bryson a quiet “go-to” for Hip-Hop artists to sample…and you may not even know it!
Here are 15 Hip-Hop tunes that flipped some of Peabo’s most iconic love songs!
“100” by The Game ft. Drake
Samples “Feel The Fire” (1977)
“Love U Better” by Ty Dolla $ign ft. Lil Wayne & The-Dream
Samples “Feel The Fire” (1977)
“Gimme Your’s” by AZ
“Take Me Home” by Terror Squad
“2nd Childhood” by Nas
“Me” by Jadakiss
Samples “Give Me Your Love” (1982)
“It Ain’t Nothin” by Cypress Hill ft. Young De
Samples “I’m So Into You” (1978)
“Feel The Fiyaaaah” by Metro Boomin
Samples “Feel The Fire” (1977)
“Un Kasa” by The Diplomats
“Heaven Is Watching You”
Samples “Love Is Watching You” (1978)
“Famous Lies” by Ty Dolla $ign
Samples “Feel The Fire” (1977)
“Hot Commodity” by Trina ft. Rick Ross
Samples “Here We Go” with Minnie Riperton (1980)
“More Wins” by Step Brothers (Alchemist & Evidence)
Samples “Born To Love” with Roberta Flack (1983)
“Roy Lee, Producer Extraordinaire” by Little Brother
Samples “Move Your Body” (1981)
“Earned Not Given” by Boldy James and Cuns
Samples “Give Me Your Love” (1982)
15 Times Hip-Hop Flipped Peabo Bryson's Classics was originally published on hotspotatl.com