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TSA Staffing Shortage Causes Airport Delays Nationwide

TSA Staffing Shortage Causes Massive Airport Delays Nationwide

TSA staffing shortage airport delays are impacting major U.S. airports, with long lines and wait times reaching up to four hours.

Published on March 23, 2026

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Trump Says He'll Send ICE Agents To Airports If DHS Remains Unfunded
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The TSA staffing shortage airport delays are creating major travel disruptions across the country, with some passengers facing wait times of up to four hours.

At the center of the issue is Transportation Security Administration staffing levels, which have been heavily impacted by a government shutdown affecting the Department of Homeland Security.

Atlanta Hit the Hardest

The TSA staffing shortage airport delays are especially severe at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Reports show:

• 34–36% of TSA officers absent
• Security lines stretching past baggage claim
• Wait times reaching up to four hours

Travelers flying out of Atlanta are now being advised to arrive at least four hours early.

Other Airports Impacted

The TSA staffing shortage airport delays are not limited to Atlanta.

Other major airports experiencing disruptions include:

• John F. Kennedy International Airport
• George Bush Intercontinental Airport
• Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport

Nationwide, more than 10% of TSA staff have been absent on peak days, far above the typical 2%.

What’s Causing the Delays

The issue stems from a funding lapse, leaving more than 47,000 TSA employees working without pay.

As a result, staffing shortages have intensified, slowing down already high-volume travel hubs.

To help manage the crisis, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are being deployed to assist with non-screening duties, such as managing lines.

What Travelers Should Do

If you’re flying soon, consider these tips:

• Arrive earlier than usual
• Check your airport’s social media for real-time updates
• Look into reserved security time slots where available

The Bottom Line

The TSA staffing shortage airport delays are a reminder that travel plans can change quickly.

Patience, preparation, and staying informed will be key as this situation continues to unfold.

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