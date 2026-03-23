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The Marlon Wayans Keke Palmer Ride or Die film is already creating buzz as one of the most unexpected and exciting pairings in comedy and action.

Marlon Wayans and Keke Palmer are set to star in Ride or Die, a romantic buddy action-comedy recently acquired by Lionsgate.

A Fresh Take on Action and Romance

The Marlon Wayans Keke Palmer Ride or Die project blends humor, heart, and high-stakes drama.

Wayans describes the film as “When Harry Met Sally with guns,” giving fans a glimpse into the tone. Expect witty banter, tension, and chemistry layered over action-packed scenes.

Meet the Characters

• Wayans plays Martin Banks, a straight-laced robbery detective

• Palmer stars as Tami Moore, a tough narcotics officer

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The two are forced to work together to track down stolen opioids flooding Chicago, leading to both conflict and connection.

Behind the Scenes

The Marlon Wayans Keke Palmer Ride or Die film is co-written by Wayans and Rick Alvarez.

Both will also produce the movie under their Ugly Baby production company, continuing Wayans’ expansion into creating and developing original content.

Why This Pairing Matters

This marks the first time Wayans and Palmer have starred together, and the timing feels right.

Both stars have built strong, independent careers across comedy, film, and television. Their combined energy is expected to bring a fresh dynamic to the buddy comedy genre.

What’s Next

While the film is currently in development, no official release date has been announced.

Still, anticipation is already building.

The Marlon Wayans Keke Palmer Ride or Die film has all the ingredients for a standout hit. Action, romance, and two powerhouse personalities ready to light up the screen.

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