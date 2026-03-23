Source: Al Drago / Getty

The Trader Joe’s fried rice recall is expanding nationwide, impacting millions of pounds of frozen food sold across the country.

According to reports, Ajinomoto Foods North America Inc. has recalled 9,885,240 pounds of Trader Joe’s Vegetable Fried Rice due to potential glass contamination.

What Happened

The Trader Joe’s fried rice recall was issued after foreign objects were discovered in the product.

Details from the recall include:

• Glass fragments measuring 1–3 cm long and 2–4 mm wide

• Distribution across 43 states

• Best-by dates ranging from February 28, 2026, to November 19, 2026

The issue has been classified as a Class II recall by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, meaning there is a low probability of serious health consequences, but consumers should still take precautions.

Other Products Impacted

The Trader Joe’s fried rice recall follows earlier recalls involving:

• Trader Joe’s Chicken Fried Rice

• Trader Joe’s Chicken Shu Mai

This broader concern highlights ongoing safety checks within frozen food distribution.

What You Should Do

Consumers who purchased the affected products are advised to:

• Discard the item immediately

• Or return it to the store for a refund

Even with a low-risk classification, the presence of glass makes this a serious safety concern.

Why This Matters

Food recalls at this scale serve as an important reminder to stay informed about what’s in your kitchen.

While the risk may be considered low, your safety is always the priority.

The Trader Joe’s fried rice recall is another example of why paying attention to recall alerts can protect you and your family from preventable harm.

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