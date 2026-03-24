Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

Snoop Dogg Announces New Album & Upcoming Movie ‘Ten Til Midnight’

Snoop Dogg, the West Coast legend, continues to make waves in hip hop with the announcement of a new album set to release on April 10 and a movie coming out on March 27. The movie, featuring characters Ru Little and Do Wrong, appears to revolve around a high-stakes heist gone wrong. Snoop showcases a variety of looks in the trailer, and the film will also include appearances by artists like Ray Vaughn and Hitta J3. Fans can anticipate an exciting new project from the iconic rapper. Source: https://hiphop-n-more.com/2026/03/snoop-dogg-announces-new-album-upcoming-movie-ten-til-midnight-watch/