Source: Michael Bezjian / Getty

The is making headlines after the actor suggested he once dated a member of the iconic girl group instead of Beyoncé.

According to Howard, he had an opportunity to pursue Beyoncé but instead connected with another member of the group. He even referenced a 2005 BET Awards performance, suggesting Beyoncé may have subtly serenaded him as a moment of reflection.

But now, that narrative is being clarified.

Farrah Franklin Sets the Record Straight

The Terrence Howard Destiny’s Child dating claim was quickly addressed by former group member Farrah Franklin, who shut down any rumors of a romantic relationship.

Franklin confirmed that while she and Howard did spend time together, their connection was strictly platonic.

• They went out in social settings

• There was no romantic involvement

• She emphasized the relationship was simply friendly

Her response adds clarity to a story that had fans questioning the group’s history.

A Quick Look at Destiny’s Child Evolution

To understand the conversation, it helps to revisit the group’s timeline.

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• Original members included Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, LeToya Luckett, and LaTavia Roberson

• Franklin joined alongside Michelle Williams after lineup changes

• Franklin’s time in the group was brief before the trio format continued

Where Things Stand Today

The Terrence Howard Destiny’s Child dating claim also highlights how public curiosity continues around one of music’s most iconic groups.

Beyoncé went on to marry Jay-Z in 2008, and the couple now shares three children. Meanwhile, Howard has had multiple marriages and is a father of five.

As for Franklin, she is focused on new music and film projects, continuing to build her own legacy.

In the end, what started as a headline-grabbing claim has turned into a reminder that not every story is what it seems.

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