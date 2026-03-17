JAŸ-Z Set to Headline Roots Picnic 2026 with The Roots

Source: Andrew Chin/ Getty Images / Andrew Chin

The Jay-Z Roots Picnic 2026 announcement is giving hip-hop fans a reason to get excited for the summer festival season.

JAŸ-Z is officially set to headline Roots Picnic 2026 alongside The Roots on May 30, marking his first performance with the legendary band in over a decade.

This Jay-Z Roots Picnic 2026 moment is already being called one of the most anticipated live performances of the year.

A Major Return to the Stage

Fans haven’t seen JAŸ-Z hit the stage often in recent years.

• His last live performance was alongside Beyoncé in Paris in June 2025

• His last festival appearance dates back to 2019 at Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water

Now, he’s stepping back into the spotlight in a major way.

A New Home for the Festival

Roots Picnic is also making a move in 2026.

The festival will now take place at Belmont Plateau in Philadelphia, creating a fresh backdrop for one of the culture’s most celebrated music gatherings.

The two-day event runs May 30–31, bringing together music, culture, and community.

Tickets and What to Expect

If you’re planning to be there, here’s what you need to know:

• Presale tickets are available now

• General on-sale begins March 18 at 10 a.m. ET

The Jay-Z Roots Picnic 2026 lineup is expected to draw fans from across the country, especially with this historic reunion.

Celebrating a Legacy

The performance also comes as JAŸ-Z celebrates the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt, even updating his name styling for the moment.

He’s also dropped nostalgic visuals like “Dead Presidents” and “Wishing on a Star.”

While there are rumors of new music, JAŸ-Z has made it clear, no album is dropping right now.

But one thing is certain, this performance will be a moment fans won’t want to miss.

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