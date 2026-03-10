Terrence Howard Says He Missed His Chance to Date Beyoncé

Howard had the chance to pursue Beyoncé but instead talked to another Destiny's Child member, a missed opportunity he regrets.

Beyoncé's career skyrocketed, evolving from Destiny's Child to global icon, while Howard's chance slipped away.

The story serves as a reminder that timing and focus can make all the difference in life and love.

Terrence Howard Beyoncé dating story is making waves online after the actor shared a surprising confession about a missed romantic opportunity with the global superstar during her early Destiny’s Child days.

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

During a recent appearance on the PBD Podcast, Howard took fans back to the late 1990s, when Destiny’s Child was rising to fame and Beyoncé was just beginning her journey toward becoming one of the most influential artists in music. According to Howard, he once had the chance to pursue Beyoncé—but says he made a decision that ultimately cost him that opportunity.

In the interview, Howard explained that instead of focusing his attention on Beyoncé, he tried to talk to another member of the group. Looking back, he now describes the moment as a missed chance that changed the direction of what could have been.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The Terrence Howard Beyoncé dating story has quickly sparked reactions across social media, with fans both laughing at the actor’s honesty and reflecting on just how early in her career this moment may have taken place. While the two never became a couple, Howard suggested the experience stuck with him over the years.

In the interview, he even joked about a later moment involving Beyoncé that reminded him of what he had missed, adding a bit of humor to the reflection. Of course, Beyoncé’s career continued to soar, evolving from Destiny’s Child standout to a cultural icon with global influence.

Today, the Terrence Howard Beyoncé dating story feels like a pop culture “what if.” But if anything, it’s a reminder that sometimes timing—and a little focus—can make all the difference.Terrence Howard Beyoncé dating story is making waves online after the actor shared a surprising confession about a missed romantic opportunity with the global superstar during her early Destiny’s Child days.

During a recent appearance on the PBD Podcast, Howard took fans back to the late 1990s, when Destiny’s Child was rising to fame and Beyoncé was just beginning her journey toward becoming one of the most influential artists in music. According to Howard, he once had the chance to pursue Beyoncé—but says he made a decision that ultimately cost him that opportunity.

In the interview, Howard explained that instead of focusing his attention on Beyoncé, he tried to talk to another member of the group. Looking back, he now describes the moment as a missed chance that changed the direction of what could have been.

The Terrence Howard Beyoncé dating story has quickly sparked reactions across social media, with fans both laughing at the actor’s honesty and reflecting on just how early in her career this moment may have taken place. While the two never became a couple, Howard suggested the experience stuck with him over the years.

In the interview, he even joked about a later moment involving Beyoncé that reminded him of what he had missed, adding a bit of humor to the reflection. Of course, Beyoncé’s career continued to soar, evolving from Destiny’s Child standout to a cultural icon with global influence.

Today, the Terrence Howard Beyoncé dating story feels like a pop culture “what if.” But if anything, it’s a reminder that sometimes timing—and a little focus—can make all the difference.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/DVqmywrFLYc/

LISTEN LIVE | Sunday – Friday 10am – 3pm

RELATED | Stories

Neyo Gets Real on Music, Independence and Making an Impact

Coco Jones Talks New Tour, New Music, Bel-Air & Doing It Her Way

The Exhale podcast – Your Body Speaks Before You Do