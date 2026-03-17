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Celebrate The Soul Of Indianapolis And Support Local

317 Day: Celebrating the Soul of Indianapolis and Supporting Local

The 317 Day Indianapolis celebration returns March 17 with events, music, and a citywide push to support local businesses through Operation Spend 317.

Published on March 17, 2026

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Aerial view of Obelisk Square in Indiana World War Memorial Plaza, Indianapolis, Indiana
Source: Wirestock / Getty

The 317 Day Indianapolis celebration is more than a date on the calendar, it’s a full-circle moment for the city to show up, show love, and support everything that makes Indy special.

Held every March 17, 317 Day is inspired by the city’s iconic area code and rooted in one powerful mission: community pride and economic impact.

At the heart of the 317 Day Indianapolis celebration is Operation Spend 317, a citywide call to action encouraging residents to intentionally support local businesses, creators, and entrepreneurs.

What’s Happening Across the City

This year’s 317 Day Indianapolis celebration brings energy, culture, and connection with events happening all across the city.

• The 317 Day Bash at HI-FI featuring live music and a high-energy vibe curated by Do317
• The 317 Day Celebration by Midwest Leak Magazine highlighting community voices, local creatives, and DJ performances
• The 317 Day Challenge encouraging residents to discover new vendors, pop-ups, and hidden gems

How You Can Show Up for Indy

Getting involved is simple and impactful. Every dollar spent locally helps fuel the city’s growth.

• Support local talent by attending shows, exhibits, and performances
• Shop small by visiting neighborhood businesses and pop-ups
• Take advantage of special offers, including promotions from organizations like the Indiana Fever
• Stay connected by checking updates on Do317’s Instagram and the official 317 Day website

More Than a Moment

317 Day is a reminder that Indianapolis thrives when the community shows up together. It’s about culture, connection, and collective support.

So whether you’re grabbing a bite from your favorite local spot, discovering a new business, or dancing the night away, know that you’re part of something bigger.

Because in Indy, supporting local isn’t just a trend, it’s a lifestyle.

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