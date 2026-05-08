Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

LaToya Shares Janet's 60th Birthday Celebration

LaToya Shares Janet's 60th Birthday Celebration

Janet Jackson Celebrates Her 60th Birthday with Jackson Family in Sweet Home Video

Published on May 8, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

12th Annual American Music Awards
Source: American Music Awards / Getty

In a rare display of sibling unity, Janet and La Toya Jackson were seen celebrating together ahead of Janet’s 60th birthday. The images shared on Instagram show the sisters in a relaxed and joyful mood, marking a milestone that reflects their resilience and longevity. The reunion comes amidst rumors of family tensions surrounding the upcoming Michael biopic, with La Toya stepping in as a peacemaker. The photos capture a moment of harmony in the Jackson family history, signaling a potential new era of peace and unity. Janet’s casual approach to her birthday celebration reflects a shift towards authenticity and a focus on personal life and legacy.

LaToya Shares Janet's 60th Birthday Celebration was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
Entertainment  |  Danielle Canada

‘The Black Watch’: BOSSIP & Cassius Talk Zendaya's Superstar Power, 'Euphoria' & Other Small-Screen Standouts

2 Items
Celebrity News  |  Shannon Dawson

‘They Held Me Down’ — Tatyana Ali Says She Suffered ‘Obstetric Violence’ During Terrifying Birth

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Cowboy Carter Consequences: Trial Date Set For Man Accused Of Stealing Unreleased Beyoncé Music – Page 17

3:12
Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Nia Noelle

GED Section: The Trump Administration Has Specifically Gone After Black People

18 Items
Sports  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Blow The Whistle: Austin Reaves Confronts Refs After Lakers Loss & Creates New LeBron Meme

Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

Darling Dermis Doodles: Rihanna Debuts Meaningful Marker-Style Tattoo Inspired By Her Babies

Celebrity  |  KG Smooth

LaToya Shares Janet's 60th Birthday Celebration

Music  |  KG Smooth

Fresh Releases from Chris Brown and T.I.

Trending

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Who is Dystany Spurlock? The Black Woman Breaking Barriers In NASCAR

Technology  |  KG Smooth

Revamped Instagram on iPad

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close