What Parents and Teens Should Know About Indiana’s Juvenile Curfew Law

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

The Indiana juvenile curfew law outlines when minors under the age of 18 are allowed to be in public places without a parent or guardian. The statewide law is designed to help keep young people safe while also giving parents clear guidelines about late-night activities.

Under the Indiana juvenile curfew law, curfew hours vary depending on a teen’s age and the day of the week.

Curfew Rules for Teens 15–17

For teenagers between the ages of 15 and 17, the law sets different curfew hours for school nights and weekends.

• Sunday through Thursday: Teens must be home by 11 p.m.

• Friday and Saturday nights: Teens cannot be out between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m.

• Weekday mornings: Teens cannot be out before 5 a.m. Monday through Friday

Curfew Rules for Kids Under 15

For children younger than 15, the rules are slightly stricter.

• Must be home by 11 p.m. every night

• Cannot be out before 5 a.m.

Love The Fix? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

These guidelines are part of the Indiana juvenile curfew law, which applies statewide, although some cities and towns may have additional local rules.

When Curfew Does Not Apply

There are several important exceptions to the curfew.

A minor may legally be out during curfew hours if they are:

• With a parent, guardian, or approved adult

• Traveling to or from lawful employment

• Attending a school event or religious activity

• Experiencing an emergency situation

• Exercising First Amendment rights, such as participating in a lawful protest

How the Law Is Enforced

Local police departments, including , enforce the Indiana juvenile curfew law. If a teen is found violating curfew, officers may stop them and in some cases take them to a safe location or return them home.

For families, understanding the rules can help ensure teens stay safe while still enjoying their independence responsibly.

LISTEN LIVE | Sunday – Friday 10am – 3pm

RELATED | Stories

Indy’s Chase Infiniti Celebrates Oscar Night as Film Wins Big

Michael B. Jordan Wins Best Actor Oscar for “Sinners”

The Exhale podcast – Your Body Speaks Before You