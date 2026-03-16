Indy’s Chase Infiniti Celebrates Oscar Night as Film Wins Big

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Chase Infiniti Oscars win One Battle After Another is a proud moment for Indianapolis as the rising star helped bring Hollywood’s biggest night a little closer to home.

The breakout actress, who starred in the critically acclaimed film “One Battle After Another,” was one of the most talked-about celebrities on Oscar night. The film received 13 nominations and ultimately took home six Academy Awards, making it one of the biggest winners of the evening.

For Indy, the moment feels even more special. Infiniti is a graduate of North Central High School and represents the growing list of hometown talents making waves in Hollywood.

A Red Carpet Moment to Remember

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The Chase Infiniti Oscars win One Battle After Another moment wasn’t just about awards. Infiniti also landed on several Best Dressed lists thanks to her standout red carpet look.

She wore a custom Louis Vuitton silk gown in a soft lavender-purple shade that complemented her skin tone and tapped into the 2026 pastel fashion trend.

Her look included:

• A ruffled silhouette with a modern Gen Z edge

• A body-hugging frame with a cowl neckline

• A De Beers London choker

• Yellow-diamond drop earrings

• Signature braids that completed the look

The gown quickly became one of the most talked-about fashion moments of the night.

A Rising Star With Midwest Roots

The Chase Infiniti Oscars win One Battle After Another also highlights the journey of a young actress with strong Midwest roots.

Infiniti graduated from Columbia College Chicago in 2022 and is continuing to build an impressive acting career. She is also set to appear in the upcoming Hulu series “The Testaments.”

Fans can watch “One Battle After Another” on HBO Max with Sling, where the film that brought six Oscars home continues to gain attention.

For Indianapolis, it’s another reminder that talent from the Circle City can shine on the biggest stage in Hollywood.

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