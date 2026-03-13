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T-Boz Reflects on Final Moments With Left Eye Before Her Death

T-Boz Left Eye final conversation is giving fans a deeper look at the complicated but loving relationship between two members of the iconic group TLC.

During a recent discussion about her life and career, T-Boz revealed that she and Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes experienced a breakdown in communication shortly before Left Eye’s death in 2002.

The disagreement began during the FanMail era. At that time, Left Eye decided to travel to Los Angeles to work on a separate album. Meanwhile, TLC was committed to finishing their group project.

T-Boz says the tension had nothing to do with jealousy.

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“I didn’t ever want people to think it was one of those situations where we’re jealous or didn’t want her to do it,” she explained. “I wanted her to live her life.”

The T-Boz Left Eye final conversation ultimately became a moment of healing between the two friends.

According to T-Boz, the pair were able to reconcile before Left Eye’s passing. She recalled a meaningful moment when Left Eye visited her in the hospital. Left Eye also brought a plant as a gesture of apology.

The moment symbolized their ability to work through challenges while maintaining the bond that helped shape TLC’s legacy.

Fans will hear more of the story during T-Boz’s appearance on TV One’s Uncensored. That is the show where celebrities share personal stories about their lives and careers in their own words.

The series also features appearances from notable entertainers including Anthony Anderson, Keke Palmer, and Wendy Raquel Robinson.

The T-Boz Left Eye final conversation serves as a reminder that even in the music industry’s most successful groups, friendships require communication, grace, and understanding.

New episodes of Uncensored air Thursdays at 10 p.m. on TV One.

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